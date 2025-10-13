INDIANAPOLIS — A pile of trash collected over the weekend shows you just how much debris was found throughout the Pennsy trail and homeless encampment. As cleanup continues, so does relocation.

"We're actually moving forward, which I'm really grateful to see that the city is working alongside me and the residents and Walmart in this," said City-County Councilor Michael Paul-Hart. "I'm still getting a lot of reports from people who are using the trail daily. Everybody's a big fan of it, but they're saying that they are seeing things removed. We've seen the video of debris removed, but they are giving me a heads-up that they're still seeing Halloween decorations being hung out in the forest. So we've got to stay vigilant.".

Cleanup continues at homeless encampment on East Washington Street

The city brought in heavy equipment. City-county councilor Michael Paul-Hart said it was much needed. This is what the encampment behind the Walmart on East Washington St. looked like earlier this month.

WRTV

"Two weeks ago, they removed 80-plus shopping carts," said Paul-Hart.

He said people living in the area recently left, relocated, or refused services.

"The city did come out and I talked to the homelessness unit and they reassured me that the folks that wanted assistance were given assistance, and that's a big concern to me, and I know a big concern to a lot of folks in the city, but there were some folks who denied any assistance. And that's something new that's coming up from people in the city as well. If they don't go down the city path for support, where do they go? And some folks are having concerns that they are going into vacant houses within their neighborhood, and that's something else we've been looking into. I've encouraged people to reach out to the health department, and if they aren't comfortable doing that, then they can reach out to me," he said.

WRTV

"If you're gonna be homeless, it's not good, but if you are, show a little dignity, you know, and cleanup," said an unhoused man living in the area.

The man said the amount of trash is frustrating. He and his girlfriend call this area home because they've had a hard time finding a place to live.

"I get social security disability, and I can't get a place to live. That's bad. Me and my girlfriend, she gets $900. I get $1,500. We should be able to swing an apartment easy, but we can't because of our credit," he said.

If you are in need of resources or come across an area of concern, there is a QR code that IMPD's Homeless Unit wants you to fill out so they can check it out.

WRTV

"That's the best practice that the city has asked me to do is share this QR code that scans and takes the resident of Indianapolis to a place that can then report what they're seeing," said Paul-Hart.

