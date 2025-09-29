Construction for IndyGo Blue Line hits small businesses on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Ongoing construction for IndyGo’s Blue Line is bringing major changes to parts of Indianapolis’ east side, causing big headaches for the small businesses trying to survive along the corridor.

Work is currently underway along Washington Street. When finished, the Blue Line will feature smoother roads, upgraded curb ramps and new sidewalks. These improvements will benefit bus riders, pedestrians, motorists and cyclists.

But small business owners tell WRTV they are seeing an impact to their bottom line, as the ongoing construction makes it hard for customers to reach them.

“No water. We’ve had no entrance to our street. It’s no business. People just seeing "road closed" signs and turning around and going somewhere else," Michelle Roberts, the Owner of The Magick Candle, tells WRTV.

"We’ve definitely slowed down,” said Justin St. John, the owner of Maximum Grow Gardening. “We’ve seen slower numbers this year and over the last couple of weeks than we have ever historically, so that’s hard."

The Magick Candle reports a similar hit to sales.

“I would say hundreds, maybe even a thousand a week. Like, it’s pretty rough,” Roberts said.

WRTV

IndyGo acknowledges the disruption but says the project’s long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term pain. They say the project will add long-term benefits in the form of smoother pavement, new or upgraded curb ramps and new or replaced sidewalks, enhancing access along the entire route, especially in Irvington.

The completed line will connect Indianapolis International Airport to the town of Cumberland, via downtown Indianapolis along I-70, Holt Road and Washington Street.

The Blue Line is expected to open in 2028.

While the dust is settling, St. John encourages customers to remember and support the local businesses along the way

“You know, support the local businesses,” St. John said. “They’re what keeps the local economy thriving.”