Ex-Indiana receiver turned cop reflects on football legacy ahead of bowl game

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana University football player is watching this year's Hoosiers with a unique perspective as the team prepares for the Peach Bowl.

Rob Turner played wide receiver for IU from the late 1980s through 1990, during a stretch that included multiple bowl appearances and some of the program's most memorable seasons. Now, decades later, he's sharing those memories with his son while cheering on the current team.

"The title of being his dad is the most important title to me ever," Turner said. "Football, it's a sport, it comes and goes. That never goes anywhere."

WRTV spoke to Turner’s son, who shared how much his dad means to him.

“Thank you for teaching me how to be a man, how to work hard,” Rob Turner Junior said.

Turner's college career included standout moments, including what he says was briefly a Liberty Bowl record — an 88-yard touchdown reception.

"I played against some defensive backs that were in the NFL, and big names in the NFL, but my approach was you got to prove me," Turner said.

After college, Turner chose a different path from the stadium lights. He became a police officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, serving nearly 20 years on the force. Now he helps officers transitioning into retirement, guiding them through the emotional and mental shift that comes with leaving the badge behind.

Turner draws parallels between his experiences in sports and law enforcement.

"That's the big thing to me is they see the badge, so they make determinations before they know the people, which is in the same aspect as the sports," Turner said.

As the Hoosiers prepare for another major bowl game, Turner says watching this year's team brings back familiar excitement.

"I have been in front of the TV excited just as much as anybody else, any other IU fan, but I am excited from a different side of it because I've been there," Turner said.

