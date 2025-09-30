High school barbershop program trims a path toward the future

INDIANAPOLIS — For Jordan White, cutting hair is more than a skill. It’s an art.

“It helps me build character and helps me develop as a person,” said White, a high school junior.

White is part of a barber career training program that prepares students for their futures.

“A lot of times people come in with problems and they will talk to you about it,” White said. “But then some days people will sit there, and you can tell they aren’t having a good day. When they get up out of the chair, they change, just because your presence affects them.”

Classmate Jada Frieson shares a similar passion.

“I want to be one of the first female barbers in my school to cut hair,” Frieson said.

The program is designed to set students up for success after high school at a time when Indiana’s college-going rate has dipped to below 52%, according to state data.

“For me, I don’t want to go to college and have debt or anything like that,” White said. “I just want to work straight after.”

Dr. Steve Rogers, Director of the Walker Career Center at Warren Central High School, says training programs like this are becoming increasingly important.

“Definitely with the change to the graduation requirements, we are always looking for programs that add that work-based learning experience for our students,” Dr. Rogers said.

Dexter Payne is the program's Barbering Instructor. He knows the job’s financial potential firsthand.

“In my peak time, it was easy — $3-4,000 a week,” Payne said.

For students like White and Frieson, every haircut is a step toward independence.

“I don’t want to have anything holding me back, and I feel like barbering is a good option,” White concluded.