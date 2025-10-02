Homeless encampment cleanup continues on East Washington Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — City crews are still working to clear the site of a homeless encampment along East Washington Street near Walmart. Last week, residents in the area raised concerns about safety at the site, sparking cleanup and aid efforts.

From above, the encampment was still visible Thursday afternoon.

City officials say there are a few individuals still camping there. The city said the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) is coordinating with vendors and the Department of Public Works (DPW) to remove debris. City officials add that OPHS is not closing the camp; however, camping on Indy Parks property is prohibited by city ordinance.

City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who previously called attention to the issue, said the cleanup will require multiple agencies working together.

He spoke to WRTV last week.

“This is going to take a serious operation,” Hart said. “Whether it’s through even a partnership with the state like the environmental group, certainly the city and DPW — we are actively working on getting another cleaning in that area.”