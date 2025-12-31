IMPD officer uses football lessons learned at IU to build community trust

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is drawing on lessons learned as a college football player to serve his community, while cheering on his former team's historic season.

Omari Stringer, a patrol officer in IMPD's Southwest District and community resource officer, played defensive end for Indiana University from 2015 to 2019. Now, as the Hoosiers are getting ready to make their first appearance in the Rose Bowl in decades, he's watching from afar while working long shifts protecting Indianapolis residents.

"My father is in prison for murder, so my mom raised me, working multiple jobs," Stringer said. "A lot of people look at football as just a sport. For me, it wasn't necessarily just a sport; it was a lifeline."

Football gave Stringer with opportunities he never thought possible.

"It provided me a pathway to opportunity that I never would have imagined or never probably would have presented itself to me," Stringer said. "It gave me a way out."

Stringer played a hybrid defensive end position during his time with the Hoosiers. He's now amazed by the program's transformation under head coach Curt Cignetti.

"Just knowing the history of IU football, there's no way I would have ever imagined that Cignetti would have come in and just turned the program around as quickly as he did," Stringer said.

The skills Stringer developed on the football field translate directly to his police work, he said. Discipline, teamwork and accountability guide both his athletic and law enforcement careers.

"Football and police work, there are a lot of parallels between the two," Stringer said.

As IMPD continues to strengthen trust and connection with the community, Stringer's story offers insight into officers' backgrounds and motivations.

"It's way deeper than just being a police officer," Stringer said. "I've met amazing people."

