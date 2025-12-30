INDIANAPOLIS — Crime statistics show a downward trend across Indianapolis, but residents on the city's east side say violence remains an all too real reality in their neighborhoods.

Prestin Mumaw still experiences flashbacks from Friday morning when police say someone fired shots into his east side home off North Drexel Avenue. The shooting left multiple bullet holes throughout his house.

"I think we have like eight in the house and maybe close to 20 total around the house. There's a few in the bedroom, too," Mumaw said.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IMPD reports significant decrease in violent crime citywide since 2021

The incident has left Mumaw and his family on edge in their own home.

"It's just frustrating... before this, we're so calm, so easy, but now it's like you hear a car go by, it's like when it gets dark, we just feel a little bit more nervous," Mumaw said.

New data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows murders, non-fatal shootings, robberies and overall violent crime have all dropped dramatically since 2021.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey acknowledges the progress while recognizing the ongoing challenges facing Indianapolis families.

"Numbers tell part of the story, and it's still too high. There's been too many families that have been devastated by tragedies of homicide and nonfatal shootings, and our work isn't done," Bailey said.

Bailey says the crime reduction reflects years of targeted work, including focusing on repeat offenders, gun violence and high crime areas.

"We have to share the message that our neighborhoods are safer today than they were yesterday, but we still have a lot of work to do, and we need to come together as a community, look in the mirror, and say, 'What can I do? How can I be better?'" Bailey said.

The police chief maintains realistic expectations about crime elimination.

"We're not going to get to zero crime. It's just not a realistic expectation, and bad things are going to continue to happen in our community. It's unfortunate," Bailey said.

For residents like Mumaw, the statistics provide some comfort as they navigate the reality of gun violence in their neighborhood.

"So just be smart about this, like, even if you have weapons, just be smart about not endangering other people. That's really the thing," Mumaw said.

WRTV

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.