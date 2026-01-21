IMPD's warning after kids accidentally eat THC gummies at Indianapolis motel

INDIANAPOLIS — Three young children accidentally ingested THC gummies at a motel on Indianapolis' east side, police said.

The children are expected to make a full recovery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the Motor 8 Inn near 37th and Shadeland Avenue on Sunday after receiving reports about the incident.

"You need to be responsible for what you're leaving out within arm's reach of children," said IMPD Officer Drew Brown.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

Medical experts say THC edibles pose a particular danger to children because they often resemble candy with bright colors and familiar shapes. The packaging can also look similar to regular candy products.

"Certain medications, too, that can look like candy. And a child oftentimes doesn't know the difference," Brown said.

Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist at Riley Children's Health, said these incidents are becoming increasingly common.

"I feel like not a week goes by on the job where I'm not taking care of a pediatric patient, a kid that's gotten into THC edible or gummy," Froberg said.

Small amounts of THC can have serious effects on children, medical professionals warn.

"Kids that are super sleepy and comatose, especially to the point where it wouldn't be safe for them to try and eat or drink," Froberg said.

As THC products become more widely available, experts emphasize that prevention becomes crucial.

"It's never a small thing for your kid to be in the hospital for something, and this is something that's preventable," Froberg said.

Police are urging families to secure THC products and medications beyond just kitchen cabinets. Officers warn that gummies and medications are often left in purses, backpacks, nightstands and vehicles where children can access them.

"This just goes to show that children are curious, and when they get into things that could be dangerous for them to ingest, there's a responsibility that falls on parents and guardians that needs to be adhered to," Brown said.

