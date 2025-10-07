Indiana childcare providers warn of closures following recent cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of child care providers from around the state gathered on Indianapolis’ east side to warn that recent state budget cuts to early childhood programs are forcing centers to make changes and could lead to closures.

The change reduces the number of children receiving On My Way Pre-K vouchers from 5,000 to 2,500 and lowers weekly assistance from $300 to $150. At the same time, more than 27,000 children remain on the waitlist for the state’s Child Care Development Fund, which helps low-income families pay for care

“I’m afraid for the kids,” said Heather Harvell, director of Little Blessings of Solid Rock. “I’ve lowered my price to the minimum that I can still afford to take care of my employees and keep them there. I’m taking the bare minimum. I’m taking $43 a week. $43 a week doesn’t even cover the snacks and stuff that we get for the kids, but I’m making it work.”

Tamika Burl‑Brewer of Shining Star Child Care Ministry said enrollment is falling as parents lose subsidies.

“We’re losing a lot of children right now. Parents are just not able to afford it, the ones that were getting CCDF. So if we don’t have any assistance coming out, then we may be challenged with closing,” she said. Burl‑Brewer added that this week alone, she lost about eight children and has seen others drop out or move to live with relatives to reduce costs.

East side parent Michelle said the reductions have forced her to rely on community services to get by.

“I have to rely on food pantries and see how I can stretch my last dollar,” she said.

Speakers at the town hall discussed short‑term and long‑term strategies to keep programs open.

Dr. Hanan Osman, the Executive Director of the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children suggested partnerships and consolidation: “How they can merge classrooms, how they can even merge programs together — maybe we are in the same area, and the two programs are not surviving. Maybe we need to become one program.”

Providers said there is no single fix, but they are continuing to work towards possible solutions.

“We need to come up with something for parents,” Harvell said.