INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of tenants at two Indianapolis apartment complexes discovered their rent payments never reached their accounts after a former property manager allegedly stole more than $20,000 from residents.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis apartment tenants victimized in $20K rent payment theft scheme

Court records show tenants at Barton Center Apartments and Carpenter Apartments in downtown Indianapolis only realized something was wrong when they were told they were behind on rent, despite having receipts showing they had paid.

"It was basically depression when you know you paid your rent, and they keep coming to you saying you might be put out on the streets," said Derrick Wiley, one of the victims.

According to a probable cause affidavit, former property manager Brittany Golden is accused of cashing money orders from tenants and keeping the money for herself. Documents show the money orders were made out to the apartment complexes, but investigators allege Golden altered the payee information before cashing them.

WRTV

Golden and the management company have since been fired. Court records state Brittany Golden was hired as the property manager for the two locations on August 1, 2024, and her employment was terminated on February 4, 2025.

In a statement from Alexander Company, the new property management company in charge of Barton Center and Carpenter Apartments, confirmed with WRTV that Golden and the other management company were fired:

The individuals referenced in the probable cause affidavit were affiliated with the prior management company, and the alleged conduct occurred before The Alexander Company assumed management of Barton Center Apartments and Carpenter Apartments.

Salvation Army shared this statement with WRTV regarding the allegations:

We are aware that a company that formerly managed The Salvation Army’s Barton Center in Indianapolis is accusing one of their employees of theft. That allegation is not related to The Salvation Army nor has that person ever been employed by The Salvation Army. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation and remain dedicated to maintaining the safety and trust of our clients and the community we serve.

"When you have a home, and you're doing the right thing by paying your way to stay and somebody taking your money, it's depressing," Wiley said.

Investigators say the scheme happened 59 times, totaling more than $20,000. Court records say all money orders were cashed at the same East Washington Street check-cashing business using an account tied to Golden.

WRTV

"I think what this really highlights is how much work this detective did to ensure that what seems like maybe small amounts of money to some people, this is everything to these people," said Officer Tommy Thompson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Some money orders were marked as payment for "painting," but tenants told police no work was ever done on their units.

Wiley said he is thankful the person accused of the crimes has been caught and offered advice to other renters.

"Be careful, make sure you keep your rent receipts and things of that nature like granny always told me, keep your rent receipts," Wiley said.

Court records show Golden is facing a Felony charge of theft, where the value of the property falls between $750 and $50k.

___

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.