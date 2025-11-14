Indianapolis couple accused of running underground liquor business from west side apartment

Indianapolis — An Indianapolis couple is accused of operating an elaborate underground liquor business from their west side apartment, stealing bottles from major retailers and reselling them online for months, according to court documents.

Court Documents allege the couple stole alcohol from Kroger and Target stores dozens of times around central Indiana, allegedly using bags and devices designed to defeat anti-theft tags. The stolen bottles were then brought to their apartment, photographed and sold through social media, according to court documents.

"What may seem like a one-sided issue where this just affects alcohol sales can actually have a much broader impact. This can hurt businesses, local businesses and local business owners," IMPD Public Information Officer Drew Brown said.

Court Records show the woman's boyfriend faces more than a dozen felony charges, including corrupt business influence and organized retail theft. According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation spanned several months, with officers documenting Facebook posts, price lists and even delivery offers.

"This was not an overnight investigation. We're talking about an extensive amount of work, whether that's undercover, whether that is overtly," IMPD said.

An undercover IMPD detective purchased two bottles during a controlled buy, court records show. When officers executed search warrants, they found bottles of liquor, including Hennessy and tequila, inside the west side apartment.

In the court documents, the man's girlfriend allegedly admitted to the thefts, telling police she made more than $15,000 since July by stealing more than 1,000 bottles of alcohol.

"I don't like stealing clothes. It's a waste of time for me," she told police.

Police say the illegal alcohol sales created additional public safety concerns beyond retail theft.

"When you are selling alcohol illegally, you are opening up a door of bypassing standards that are in place such as age checks for alcohol," IMPD said.

John Tablott, a senior lecturer of marketing at Indiana University's Kelly School of Business in Bloomington, says cases like these can significantly impact big box stores.

"The loss, whether it's booked from operations or whether it's somebody really physically taking stuff out of the store, it can dramatically impact the bottom line of those retailers because their operating income is a relatively small percentage of overall sales," Tablott said.

IMPD credited partnerships with other law enforcement agencies around central Indiana for the successful investigation.

"This helped prompt an investigation on our part and helped us work alongside not only our Marion County partners, but our state excise police partners and the Hamilton County agencies that were integral in holding people accountable," Officer Drew Brown said.

Indiana State Excise Police sent WRTV a statement regarding the case:

"The lawful sale of alcohol in Indiana is important for both the well-being of Hoosiers and in ensuring a fair market for permit holders. Working with our local law-enforcement partners helps us to identify, address and hold accountable those who would work in detriment to that aim." Indiana Excise Police Superintendent David Miller

Fishers police sent WRTV regarding the case:

"The Fishers Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into a theft at the Fishers Super Target. During the investigation, our officers identified information indicating the suspect may have been selling alcohol online and promptly notified the Indiana State Excise Police. Our strong working relationships with surrounding agencies allow us to coordinate quickly and effectively.



We are grateful for the collaborative partnerships we maintain with other agencies, as these relationships enhance our collective ability to protect the public and uphold the law." Fishers Police Department

