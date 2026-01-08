Indianapolis cracks down on vacant properties with new Continuous Vacancy program

INDIANAPOLIS — The city says it’s implementing a new program to address properties that have sat vacant for years, often becoming magnets for squatters, drug activity and fires.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services' Continuous Vacancy Program gives the city authority to crack down on properties that have been empty for six years or more without repairs. According to the city, 60% of these properties are owned by out-of-state entities or companies.

On the city's east side, residents say one home on State Avenue has become a recurring problem. The property now sits with broken windows, scattered clothes and trash left behind by previous occupants.

"They're always burning stuff out in the backyard. They'll go in. Set a fire thinking that it's cool, you know," neighbor Laura Moreland told WRTV.

The city says these long-vacant homes can negatively impact entire blocks. With the new authority, DBNS says it can push property owners to take action instead of allowing buildings to deteriorate for decades.

"We also just want to work with property owners to bring their property into compliance. We like to say that the opposite of a vacant property isn't one that's occupied. It's one that's in compliance. It's one that's safe," Dawn Olsen, communications director with the DBNS, said.

The department estimates 150 to 200 properties will qualify for the program in 2026 to improve neighborhoods across Indianapolis.

"If you own a house, take care of it. Keep the squatters away. I mean, common sense," Moreland concluded.

