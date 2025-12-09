INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old man died after being shot at a BP gas station on Indianapolis' north side Saturday night in what family members believe was a robbery gone wrong.

Desmond Lee Perry Sr. was shot around 7:48 p.m. at the BP station at 37 W. 38th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis father dies in gas station shooting, family calls it "senseless"

"He knew his Bible from front to back, back to front. He ain't caused no problems with nobody," said Daechaun Copeland, the victim’s son, told WRTV.

Perry's family believes he was targeted in a robbery attempt. He's described as a loving father.

"It's always a different way than trying to take from somebody who worked hard for what they had, and then to take a life behind it all was senseless," Copeland said.

The shooting has renewed concerns about safety at the gas station, which IMPD records show has had more than 60 police runs in the last year. Those incidents include drug activity, stolen vehicles and disturbances.

WRTV

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said the department looks beyond just the number of calls when addressing repeat crime locations.

"A lot of times there's a bigger backstory, right? It's not just going, 'Hey, there's a lot of runs here. There's a problem.' No, maybe it's, well, why are there a lot of runs? Is there a type of individual that's been around or that's unhoused and needs resources? Is it a lighting? Is it a setup type of thing that we can work with that business owner on and figure out some type of crime prevention through environmental design?" Thompson said.

Copeland urged people to think before resorting to violence.

"Think before you just go out pulling, pulling guns out, you know, bullets have no eyes. They travel," Copeland said. "Think before you pull your gun, cause you just took my father away and all my other siblings' father as well."

WRTV

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Steve.Gray@indy.gov.



Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.