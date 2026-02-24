Indianapolis mom seeks justice in son's unsolved killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is seeking justice for her son, nearly a year after he was shot and killed in Indianapolis, as dozens of similar cases across the city remain unsolved.

Donnise Smith said her son, Kristopher “Kris” Somerville, was shot near 34th and Beeler Avenue on Feb. 25, 2025, and later died at an area hospital. He was 36 years old. Tuesday would have been his 37th birthday.

"No matter what they did, they can't change the fact that that's my heart and I'm always his mom. He's always my son," Smith said.

Somerville's case is not unique. Dozens of families across Indianapolis are still waiting for justice after loved ones were killed and no arrests were made. 73 of IMPD's 165 homicides from 2025 remain unsolved.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said the department takes each case personally.

"Every one of those numbers is a person, and that's what our detectives are thinking about is when they work these cases, it's very personal to them," Thompson said.

Police say solving these cases often depends on community cooperation.

"We've also had people been willing to stand up and say this is our city and we're not going to allow this type of behavior in our city," Thompson said.

Investigators say tips, even anonymous ones, can be the key to solving violent crimes.

IMPD says it’s asking community members to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case.

"That may be the critical piece in solving a criminal homicide," Thompson said.

Smith said speaking out and sharing her story is about preventing more loss in the city.

"What if this was your family? What would you want? You would want somebody to reach out," Smith said. "Just think about it if you were in this place and somebody took your loved one."

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Tyann Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Tyann.Lambert@indy.gov.

