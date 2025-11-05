INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed data center in the Indianapolis Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood has taken another step forward, despite strong community opposition.

Metrobloks, the company behind the proposed data center, has submitted a rezoning request to the city of Indianapolis for nearly 14 acres near 25th and Sherman Drive. The application, filed with the Department of Metropolitan Development, shows plans to build two large buildings and a power substation on the site.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis rezoning application submitted for controversial Martindale-Brightwood data center

"Martindale-Brightwood has been very clear and very communicative that we do not want this development in our neighborhood," said Cierra Johnson, who represents One Voice Martindale-Brightwood.

The community organization has long opposed the proposed Metrobloks data center and has held multiple meetings with the developer to voice concerns over the project.

"To have them move forward means that our voices are being completely unheard and unconsidered," Johnson said.

The co-founder and chief marketing officer of Metrobloks said the company remains committed to responsible development.

"MetroBloks is committed to being a good neighbor and developing responsibly, without putting pressure on local water or power resources," Alejandro Maldonado Metrobloks, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer.

WRTV

Johnson said she wants to see different types of investment on the piece of ground that has been vacant for decades.

"Anything from an art center, new grocery stores, a pharmacy. There are lots of things that Martindale-Brightwood needs," Johnson said.

Metrobloks argues its plan brings investment, better infrastructure and new vitality to an area that needs it. However, data centers have faced pushback from opponents across Indiana, including the Citizens Action Coalition.

"The issues that we certainly share, the raising of utility bills when they have a new project in mind," said Bryce Gustafson from the Citizens Action Coalition.

As the development process moves forward, opponents vow to continue their fight.

"We are gonna do whatever it takes to make sure that we have the type of development that our citizens want," Johnson said.

As for the next steps in the process?

The City says Metrobloks' application is currently under review. Once it has been reviewed, it will be presented to the Metropolitan Development Commission. At this time, the city says a hearing has not been set.

City-County Councilor Ron Gibson, who represents the area where the data center is being proposed, released a statement to WRTV:

“This project gives new life to a site that has sat vacant for far too long. Metrobloks’ plan brings investment, better infrastructure, and new energy to an area that deserves it. I appreciate their commitment to working with the community and being transparent about their plans. My focus will always be making sure that any new development fits the neighborhood and creates lasting benefits for residents." Ron Gibson, City-County Councilor for District 8

—

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.