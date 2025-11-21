Indianapolis takes next step in Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment with consulting firm hire proposal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Metropolitan Development is taking steps to smooth the redevelopment process for Lafayette Square Mall after the Metropolitan Development Commission approved a proposal to hire an outside consulting firm on Wednesday.

The commission approved the Department of Metropolitan Development to contract with J.S. Held LLC, which will provide technical and project management services for the mall redevelopment project.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis takes next step in Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment

"The contractor is going to help the developer understand the processes. These are the guidelines we have in place, and this is why these guidelines are in place, to better help Sojo [Sojos Capital] begin to think a little bit more strategically or intentionally even about the development that would come to Lafayette Square Mall," Auboni Hart, a spokesperson for the Department of Metropolitan Development, said.

Developer Fabio de la Cruz with Sojos Capital said he remains committed to his promises to the community, but first, he's focusing on revitalizing the neighborhood.

"We need incentives to be sure that the numbers work out to put the investment that is necessary to open not a mall because always we thought that redevelopment as a neighborhood," de la Cruz said.

WRTV

The Sojos' approach paves the way for an affordable housing complex on the north side of the development.

"There is no new high-quality housing stock in the area. So this brings 144 units of high-quality, newly constructed, affordable housing to the area," Corey Stark, the VP of Finance - Affordable/Development at Birge & Held.

WRTV

While progress has been slow, neighbors in the area say they hope to see movement soon.

"Petition that we can get the mall back and running so we can have a decent place to shop," one neighbor said.

—

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.