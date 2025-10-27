Indianapolis teachers receive free mental health counseling through Colts partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers at schools around Indianapolis are getting new mental health support through a partnership aimed at preventing educator burnout.

Candace Carr teaches kindergarten at Sankofa School of Success, where she's in her fourth year helping students who face significant challenges outside the classroom.

"We know in this area students don't have all the resources they need, so we know that here we have to give them those resources," Carr said.

WRTV

Down the hall, Eyan Smith teaches fifth grade and serves as an important role model for his students.

"I'm probably the only young black male that they see, but not only that they see but see in the position like a teacher," Smith said. "So, me being here is kind of me pouring back into the community but also giving them hope."

Both educators say they understand the emotional toll their work can take, which makes self-care essential for effective teaching.

"I've learned that I have to identify my emotions. I have to identify how I feel, because if I don't do that, I mean, that's the first problem right there," Smith said.

A new partnership between the Indianapolis Colts and Kicking the Stigma is now providing free counseling sessions for teachers. Officials say more than 40 teachers will each get 10 counseling sessions at no cost to the school or educator. Educators may opt in, choose their provider, counselor, and whether sessions are in-person or virtual. The Colts are partnering with The Fight For Life Foundation.

WRTV

Smith has already enrolled in the program.

"If the teachers burn out, the students are put back in square one," Smith said. "We're not helping advance them, and so, if I'm burnt down, I'm not giving them all I have, I'm doing them a disservice."

Marlin Jackson, FFLF President and CEO, and a former Indianapolis Colt, emphasized the program's mission.

"We are providing the tools for educators to sustain their mental health and to continue to pour into the students each and every day," Jackson said.

School officials recognize that teacher well-being directly impacts student success.

"If we want students to get the very best education possible, it's important that our teachers feel seen, valued and heard through mental health therapy," Dr. Tihesha Henderson, Sankofa’s founder and executive director said.

For teachers like Eyan Smith, the counseling sessions offer crucial support for both personal and professional growth.

"We have to realize as much as we pour into our students, we have to pour into ourselves because we're not going to be able to fully successfully help them if we cannot help ourselves," Smith said.

The 4 schools participating in the program are Frederick Douglass 19, George and Veronica Phalen Leadership Academy, Phalen Leadership Academy 48, and Sankofa School of Success.

