Indianapolis woman faces charges for social media-advertised parties serving alcohol to minors

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple charges after court documents say she used social media to advertise and operate illegal parties that served alcohol to minors at her east side apartment complex.

Court records claim police were called to the woman's apartment near 12th and North Arlington Avenue more than 30 times since January, including reports of shots fired and a person armed.

WRTV spoke with two residents who asked not to be shown on camera or share their identities for safety reasons.

"I didn't sign up to pay a lot of money to sleep next to a nightclub and not be able to really be comfortable," said the first neighbor.

"I've seen them out here where they were tapping, patting people down at the doorway, and then 20 minutes later you'll hear a gunshot or two," the second neighbor said.

The first neighbor described the toll the parties have taken on their daily life.

"For the past probably six months, I've probably slept two hours a day. Like, it's just, you don't leave after a certain time at night. There's a lot of anxiety and stress," they said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities believe the woman advertised the parties on social media, sometimes requiring payment at the door.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials say they're seeing people using social media to advertise illegal parties. The department emphasized the importance of community involvement in addressing these situations.

"We don't know unless the community reaches out and continues to tell us, and you can't. I understand it's hard. Maybe we come one time, we get that party shut down,, or they quiet down. But then it continues on, you see another party and another party. We need to track that," IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Neighbors who spoke about the situation agreed that community involvement is crucial.

"This is the part where everybody needs to get involved for me because I live here and the other neighbors, some of them can't fend for themselves," one neighbor said.

Another resident stressed the importance of protecting young people in the community.

"When you see a crowd of people or a group of young people that looks as if it's illegal, like protecting our youth, like them are our futures. There's enough bad things going on, and it takes for everybody to get involved," the neighbor said.

IMPD urges community members to call and report suspicious party activity to help prevent further incidents.

