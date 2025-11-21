IndyEast Guaranteed Income Initiative helps families with $500 monthly payments

INDIANAPOLIS — Janet Lewis spends her days as an assistant special education teacher at Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School on Indianapolis' east side. But outside of work, the mother of two constantly thinks about providing for her children.

"Fighting breast cancer and diabetes, you know, it became, financially, became a challenge," Lewis said.

Now she has help from the IndyEast Guaranteed Income Initiative, a program that leaders say gives people $500 a month for 18 months with no strings attached on how the money can be used.

"They got me because I want my kids to have stable housing, and I believe that stability sets them up for success," Lewis said.

The initiative is led by the John Boner Neighborhood Center, Southeast Community Services and the Edna Martin Christian Center.

"They kept a promise," Lewis said.

Tylyn Johnson, the guaranteed income program's manager, said participants receive a resource they can transform based on their needs.

"They have a resource that they can turn into something that they need. They can turn that into education, they can turn that into a higher-paying job," Johnson said.

For Lewis, the program allowed her to create memories with her family without the financial stress.

"I was able to give my son a birthday and have a $500. It didn't, I wasn't pulling from what I didn't have because I was able to get the extra resource," Lewis said.

Under the initiative, participants also receive ongoing coaching to support housing retention, financial stability, employment and long-term well-being.

The United Way is adding $2.5 million grant to fund the program through 2028. The funding comes as the National Low Income Housing Coalition says one in five renters in central Indiana pays at least 50% of their income on rent.

"It's being able to take care of themselves where normally everybody's just trying to scrape and scrap and get by," Johnson said.

The program gives people like Lewis the help they need when they need it most.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help," Lewis said.

Right now, there are 25 people in the program. The United Way says more families will be added in 2026, with the goal of serving 125 households.

For more information on the program, click here.

