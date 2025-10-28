IPS Brookside School 54 creates dedicated wellness space for educators

INDIANAPOLIS — A new wellness room at Brookside School 54 on Indianapolis' near east side aims to help teachers manage stress and maintain their well-being while serving students.

Amanda Eckert, a teacher at the school, knows firsthand the emotional demands of education. While she enjoys connecting with her students, she recognizes the toll it can take.

"They are so bought in whenever you're smiling and you're happy, and keeping up that attitude for them is one of the favorite things about my job, but also after, it is draining, so definitely taking time to yourself," Eckert said.

The wellness room was designed with help from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. The space features yoga mats and treadmills specifically intended to support teachers beyond their classroom duties.

Beth Keyser, President of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana, emphasized the connection between teacher wellness and student success.

"I think it's critical for the students' success is to have a teacher who feels whole health and so you'll hear us use at Anthem we use the words whole health, but we truly believe it's not just physical," Keyser said.

Dr. Shauna Lipscomb, Principal at Brookside School 54, acknowledged both the rewards and challenges educators face daily.

"Teaching is one of the most incredibly rewarding professions. However, it is also very challenging," Dr. Lipscomb said.

For Eckert, the wellness room provides a space to reset during difficult days.

"It helps you re-center and refocus if it's been a challenging day and you've been surrounded by noise, just remembering like we're doing our best here and so are they," Eckert said.

The initiative reflects a broader understanding that supporting teachers ultimately benefits students.

"See the joy in the kids and find that joy for yourself," Eckert said.

