Irvington’s cultural legacy grows with plans for new artist residency and maker space

INDIANAPOLIS — A once-blighted building in Irvington could soon become a hub for artists and the community if a local business owner’s vision comes to life.

Elysia Smith, owner of Irvington Vinyl & Books, is leading an effort to turn the long-vacant property into a fully equipped maker space. The project aims to give artists access to affordable tools, collaborative opportunities and even an artist residency program — all while preserving and growing Irvington’s cultural legacy.

“This is going to take what was once a space that no one could use and turn it into something a lot of people can use,” Smith said. “It’s about fostering collaboration and keeping this community’s creativity alive.”

WRTV

The maker space will operate four days a week, with equipment available for in-house projects and a checkout system so artists can work from home. Smith said financial accessibility is key; those unable to pay will still have opportunities to participate through volunteer work, skill-sharing or staffing the space.

Smith says the building’s property owner is donating its use for five years and offering the upstairs apartment three months each year for a subsidized artist residency. She adds visiting artists will only need to cover travel and food costs. Local artists will help them showcase their work and connect with venues around Indianapolis.

WRTV

Irvington community leaders hope the project will not only boost the neighborhood’s creative economy but also position the area as one of the city’s next designated cultural districts. They are applying for a one-time grant from the Department of Metropolitan of up to $100,000 to support the renovations, equipment and artist programs.

“It’s a one-time opportunity for these cultural districts to pour into their communities, their artists and their local infrastructure,” Smith said.

If awarded, the grant could be used for building improvements, restoring historic elements, developing artist funds or helping nearby small businesses maintain operations.

Organizers say the goal is simple: Ensure Indiana’s artists have the resources they need.

Irvington Development Organization is working to turn Irvington into a Cultural District.