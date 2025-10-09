Knollridge Townhomes and Apartments Residents Say 'Don't Move Here' Amid Deplorable Conditions

CUMBERLAND— Residents of the Knollridge Townhomes and Apartments say they're desperate to leave a property plagued by violent crime and what they describe as deplorable living conditions.

"Terrible, that's why I'm leaving," said Jasmine Williams, a resident of the complex.

Keanda Young, another resident, said the property management company fails to address basic maintenance issues.

"They don't fix anything. It's infested with mice, mildew and mold," Young said.

Photos obtained by WRTV document potential health code violations the Town of Cumberland found during door-to-door enforcement blitz inspections of each unit. It discovered mold and vacant units with standing water. Issues at more than 40 units were reported to the Marion County Public Health Department, as well as the City/County Code Enforcement.

MCPHD sent WRTV a long of violations filed to the housing complex, covering a period of two years.

"The people who take care of their homes shouldn't have to live like this," Young said.

Cumberland officials and Residents say the problems extend beyond public safety to difficulties reaching the property management company.

"We've had some managers there on the property that have been helpful with trying to make changes, but their hands are tied because the out-of-state owners don't care to be involved or make the change or do anything to help," said Suzanne Woodland, Cumberland's Police Department Police Chief.

Williams said the situation is frustrating for residents who pay rent but don't see improvements.

"It's very hard knowing that you want earned money but not helping build a better community," Williams said.

City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart said the situation reflects a broader problem with absentee property owners.

"Here we are again with another owner who's out of state that is just bringing negligence to the city of Indianapolis, and it's really frustrating because when we get to the position of trying to hold them accountable, they don't show up in courts," Hart said.

On Oct. 1, Cumberland passed a new public safety nuisance ordinance designed to hold property owners accountable for problem properties.

Woodland said the complex has multiple issues that maintenance fails to address.

"You got a lot of squatters, you've got a lot of homeless, you've got a lot of people that are in there. The units are deteriorated, you've got mold, you've got issues like such as that maintenance doesn't keep up on any of those issues," Woodland said.

—

Adam Schumes joined WRTV as a reporter in December of 2021. He has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.