Leaders launch study to reshape Washington Square Mall despite concerns from business owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and Cumberland leaders announced the first concrete step toward reshaping Washington Square Mall on Indianapolis' east side, but some business owners say confusion and poor communication are already hurting their operations.



WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Leaders launch study to reshape Washington Square Mall

On Wednesday, city and development leaders unveiled a pre-development site study for the aging retail anchor that has served as a hub for the east side community for years.

"The mall is not closed, the mall is not sold, there is no purchase agreement for the mall being sold," said Property Manager Keith Lee Jr.

Leaders say the study aims to analyze everything from infrastructure and utilities to traffic, transit access and site capacity while incorporating feedback from the Far East Side Quality of Life Plan.

"We're going to make sure to involve the community 100%… that's my commitment as the councilor," said City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart.

However, the announcement raised concerns among business owners currently operating inside the mall.

"We understand redevelopment, we understand change, but as for us as business people and business owners, we have a livelihood too that wants to be considered, wants to be a part of, and wants to continue on in the community and for the community," said business owner Stayca Owensby.

WRTV

Sean Grant of R&S Menswear said misinformation has damaged business operations.

"Previously, they heard that it was being closed, then they heard that it was being sold, then they heard that it was sold, and none of that is true. And so because of that, it's hurting our business," Grant said.

Leaders say the site study will help determine whether redevelopment is feasible.

The study is expected to start on February 18 and take 90 days to complete.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.