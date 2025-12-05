Longtime Indiana University football fan celebrates historic winning season after 7 decades of support

NEW CASTLE — A 100-year-old Indiana University football fan who has held season tickets for 70 years will finally see her beloved Hoosiers play for a Big Ten Championship.

Dr. Phyllis Grant, one of the first women to graduate from the IU School of Medicine, has weathered decades of losing seasons from her home near Lincoln Avenue and South Main Street in New Castle.

Now, under coach Curt Cignetti, she's witnessing the team's historic turnaround.

"It's fantastic. I am so pleased after all these decades that we have not just one winning season, but two. It looks like we might go far, doesn't it?" Grant said.

Grant first purchased season tickets in the 1950s to attend games with her three children. The team's poor performance never stopped her from missing a season.

"We were terrible. I had a lot of fun just going and whatever. I just never did NOT renew them," Grant said. "IU had terrible teams, and we never won. For five dollars, I could get season tickets for three kids plus myself, so I got them," she said.

The retired doctor delivered nearly 2,000 babies in Middletown and New Castle during her 50-year career. She entered IU's medical program straight from high school in February 1943 during World War II.

Grant continues to attend most games despite the challenges of traveling at her age. When asked about her prediction for IU's championship run, she remained optimistic.

"Well, of course, we are going to win it all. Not just the Big Ten, but the whole thing," Grant said with a laugh.

The longtime sports fan has also attended more than 70 Indianapolis 500 races and remains a Bobby Knight supporter.

