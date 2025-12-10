Man charged with allegedly killing his father and father's girlfriend in Thanksgiving house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man has been charged with shooting and killing his father and his father's girlfriend before setting their house on fire on Thanksgiving Day with two young children still inside.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Jaren Morgan in connection with the deadly shooting on North Audubon Road on Indianapolis' east side.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Man charged with allegedly killing two in Thanksgiving house fire

"No family on these holidays should be going through what this family is going through right now," IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said at the scene.

Police say Morgan is accused of allegedly shooting and killing his father and 36-year-old Meghan Wilkerson before setting fire to their home. Two young children were inside the house at the time of the incident.

"At the heart of this, it really just comes down to there's two lives lost, and that's horrible for this family," Thompson said.

Detectives say a friend was on the phone with Wilkerson minutes before the shooting occurred.

WRTV

After the shooting, police say Jaren Morgan was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 before crashing near Lafayette on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence in Indianapolis. While IMPD reports overall violent crime is down, officials say issues remain with family violence.

"There's so many factors that could play into family violence within a home, whether that is a financial strain, whether that's some mental health issues that are going on within the home," said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions.

Smith emphasized the importance of conflict resolution and emotional intelligence in preventing such tragedies.

"If we don't get conflict resolution understood, emotional intelligence understood, and there is a gun involved, it ultimately can always lead to a tragic moment," Smith said.

Community leaders hope people will learn healthier ways to resolve conflicts.

"We should love more and not cause harm. Love should not hurt, and if that means just taking a moment and breathing, walking away, calling someone that can pour into you, that's the ultimate key here," Smith said.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.