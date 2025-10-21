INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is dead and a woman was injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the Indy’s southeast side.

Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. to a call for help at the intersection of Raymond and Shelby streets, IMPD said. Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound, and she directed them to the 1600 block of East Tabor Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors call E. Tabor home “problem property” after deadly southeast-side shooting

At a briefing at the scene, IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson urged residents to assist investigators. "We need your help. We cannot do this alone," he said.

Neighbors described the home on Tabor Street as a recurring problem. Police reports show officers were dispatched to the residence at least seven times this year, including for Tuesday’s shooting.

"It's been nothing but a nuisance," neighbor Donald Thompson said. Thompson shared with WRTV that people regularly come and go from the property.

Neighbor Catherine Skaggs said police "are out here on a regular basis" and called the house a common nuisance.

Dawn Olsen with the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services said residents concerned about problem properties should report them to the mayor’s Action Center, known as the MAC, or use the Request Indy mobile app.

Olsen says when a resident calls in with concerns about a vacant building, a customer service representative will ask if the property is in disrepair or if it has an opening on the ground level. She says if the answer to either of those questions is “yes,” the customer service representative will create an unsafe building report, which automatically is assigned to DBNS. Olsen adds that DBNS then sends out an inspector to examine the exterior of the property and note any violations. She says if the answer to both of those questions is “no,” however, the case goes to the health department.

For more information on how to file a report with the Mayor’s Action Center, click here.

For more information about DNBS’ Unsafe Building Program, click here.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.