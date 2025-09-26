New bus partnership means earlier start time at Rooted School in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Mornings look different for the Batchelor family since Rooted School Indianapolis moved its start time up an hour, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The shift means the Batchelor’s leave home at 6:33 a.m. to catch a bus scheduled for 6:49 a.m., often in the dark. “At first I was scared, but my brothers are with me, so I don’t really care,” 9th Grader Amari Batchelor said.

School leaders say the change is part of a partnership with IPS, designed to address an ongoing bus driver shortage and save the charter school nearly $200,000 annually. Those funds will be redirected toward hiring more teachers, instructional assistants and other student support staff.

“It means I can see them safely get on the bus in the morning,” said Mom, Autumn Batchelor. “Before, when the start time was later, I didn’t always get to watch them leave.”

Some families report buses running about 20 minutes late, causing occasional tardiness. Still, Rooted School Founder Ma’at Lands said the benefits outweigh the challenges.

“Our mission is to give students personal pathways to financial freedom,” she said. “That starts with getting them here, on time and ready to learn.”

Teacher Victorya Valentine said the earlier start has required more focus on morning mindset. “Mindset is everything, student buy-in is everything. We have to get them here with a positive attitude every day,” she said.

Founded with a goal to prepare students for high-growth careers in technology and other industries, Rooted serves about 200 students in grades 7–12.