Packed hearing held for proposed Sabey data center in Decatur Township

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed 130-acre data center campus in Decatur Township drew a packed hearing Thursday at the City-County Building, where a hearing examiner for the Metropolitan Development Commission recommended approving the plan.

The project is being developed by Sabey, a Seattle-based company seeking to build a data center in Decatur Township. Developers say the project would help meet growing demand for digital infrastructure while bringing long-term investment and positioning Indiana for future tech growth.

Hearing examiner Judy Weerts Hall announced her decision at the start of the proceeding.

"First off, I'm going to approve the modification of this commitment," Weerts Hall said.

Plans for the site include multiple buildings and the energy systems required to operate the facility. Developers point to commitments including funding necessary power infrastructure and using cooling systems designed to reduce water use, including a closed-loop, air-cooled system.

Mindy Westrick Brown, an attorney representing Sabey, outlined the company's financial commitments.

"Has committed to $5.4 million in road improvements as apart of incentive discussions and there is an additional written commitment for collaboration on community benefits," Westrick Brown said.

Westrick Brown also addressed the site's infrastructure potential.

"The site has substantial acreage suitable for the new substation, capable of serving the data center but also strengthening the infrastructure for the entire community," Westrick Brown said.

But neighbors made clear their concerns go beyond the technology. Many voiced worries about potential impacts to property values, environmental strain, and quality of life. Others questioned the zoning flexibility being requested to make the project possible, including adjustments tied to building height, parking requirements, and operational space.

Decatur Township resident Randi Berryman pushed back on the project's impact on the community.

"We are Decatur residents. We have lived here our entire lives. We have grown up here. To just bully your way and pollute our land, it's terrible," Berryman said.

Berryman also raised concerns about the lack of oversight surrounding large-scale data centers.

"The hyperscale data centers are a massive problem right now; there is no regulation around any of them," Berryman said.

Berryman had a final message for developers.

"This is our home. You're not taking away our home," Berryman said.

The hearing is another chapter in a growing debate across central Indiana as communities grapple with how to balance economic development with neighborhood impact. The project now moves forward within the Metropolitan Development Commission.

