Panda Express proposal ignites East Washington development talks

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to bring a Panda Express restaurant to East Washington Street has ignited discussions about the future of development along one of Indianapolis' busiest corridors.

Business owners and community advocates say the proposal represents more than just a new dining option.

"This story is not about orange chicken," said City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who views the potential project as a catalyst for additional development. "It is about future growth on East Washington Street… bringing new business here."

Hart described the restaurant proposal as a "domino" that could encourage other businesses to invest along the East Washington corridor.

Local business owners have watched empty buildings sit vacant for years and believe new development could bring jobs, increased foot traffic and renewed energy to the area.

"East side, it needs a little work," said Iris Thompson, an office manager at Urgent Dental Center and Family Dentistry, which has served the east side and surrounding communities for about a decade.

Other business owners say the area already has a strong foundation with major retail and fitness establishments, but needs more activity to help local businesses thrive.

"It's a big community," said Simmi Similien, a business owner who has invested in the area. "When you got more activity, more movement in the community, the businesses will become better."

Similien encouraged others to consider investing in the corridor, calling Washington Street "a good place to invest."

Hart sees the proposal as part of a broader effort to revitalize the East Side corridor, including initiatives tied to the Washington Square area.

"This is where people travel to come and leave from work every day, and we've got a lot of opportunity," Hart said.

