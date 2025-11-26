Proposal for Irvington DORA district moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Could Irvington become home to Indianapolis' first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA? The plan to take drinks outside in a very limited area moved one step closer to reality on Tuesday night.

The City-County Council's Rules and Public Action Committee unanimously recommended the creation of an Irvington DORA on Washington Street between Ritter Avenue and Audobon Road, with an extension down Audobon to Bonna Avenue.

Councilor Andy Nielsen, who represents Irvington, presented the plan in Tuesday's committee meeting. It would allow for someone to leave a bar or restaurant in the DORA with a compostable cup with either 16 oz. of beer, 12 oz. of wine, or a 10 oz. mixed drink.

"I want to be really clear on what we're trying to do here, and that's to level the playing field and regulatory burden on our brick and mortar businesses," Nielsen said.

Nielsen noted the DORA would be particularly helpful for bars and restaurants during Irvington's annual Halloween Parade.

Carey Shea opened Snug, an Irish-themed bar on Audobon and Bonna, with several partners two years ago. He believes the DORA could economically benefit the entire neighborhood if it is adopted.

"Rather than staying at a bar for 60 minutes because you have to finish your drink, you can leave the pub and go to the record shop," Shea said. "You are spending money at the small businesses here and putting money back into this neighborhood."

City-County Council will vote on the Irvington DORA proposal during their next meeting on Monday.