Ransburg YMCA on Indianapolis' east side faces closure by end of March

INDIANAPOLIS -- A cornerstone of Indianapolis' east side could disappear by the end of March.

The Ransburg YMCA, which has served families for decades, has a target closure date of March 31 due to funding issues, according to members of the advisory board.

For generations, the facility has provided childcare, summer camps, teen programming and senior services that families rely on daily.

"Currently, right now, there is a target date of March 31st to close the facility due to funding," said Craig Cordi, advisory board chairman. "So unless some sort of philanthropic entity steps in and endows up to a million dollars a year annually, it looks like that facility will cease to operate in March."

If the east side YMCA closes, it would impact roughly 1,800 youth who play sports and have a safe place to hang out. Senior citizens who rely on public transportation to reach the facility could lose access to daily programming.

Cordi said the far east side facility has consistently operated in deficit, and recent childcare voucher cuts have worsened the situation.

"It's just another hit that the side's going to take, we're gonna lose the facility," Cordi said.

Cordi, who has been a member since moving to Indianapolis in 1976, described the potential closure as devastating for the east side community.

"You can only keep feeding something so long before you have to make a hard business decision," Cordi said. "It's going to devastate the east side."

