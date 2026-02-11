Residents continue to push back against proposed data center development in Martindale-Brightwood

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents and community leaders in Indianapolis' Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood remain vigilant in their opposition to a proposed data center that could be built on vacant land near Sherman Drive.

The debate centers on a development planned by California-based company Metrobloks. A zoning variance for the project will go before the Metropolitan Development Commission on Thursday.

"This community is special, and it's very important that this community survives another 150 years, and right now that's in doubt," said Paula Brooks, environmental justice director for the Hoosier Environmental Council.

Since the project was proposed, residents have listed several concerns about how the data center will impact the neighborhood.

"It's important because of the environment. It's important because it's not creating jobs that are very needed in this community, livable wage jobs, and also, morally, we just, we don't want another contamination in this community," said Shonna Majors of the Brightwood Community Center.

Members of the Protect Martindale-Brightwood Coalition delivered letters to Mayor Joe Hogsett and officials with the city's economic development office, asking them to intervene in the zoning request.

The Mayor Joe Hogsett's office sent WRTV a statement following today's press conference:

Following the precedent set by previous administrations, this administration does not get involved with zoning decisions. Zoning is a highly technical process that involves multiple steps, reviews, and approvals from bodies like the Metropolitan Development Commission and in some cases the City-County Council. Mayor’s Office spokesperson

Majors emphasized the community isn't opposed to all development.

"We're not saying we're not open for business, but we want a business that contributes to the fabric of this community and fits within our quality of life plan," Majors said.

Residents hope their voices will influence what happens next in the process.

"We definitely are part of this community, whether we live here, work here, worship here, we're part of this, and everyone says, 'No,'" Majors added.

Councilman Ron Gibson sent WRTV a statement following Tuesday's press conference:

"For the last several months, I have attended neighborhood and community meetings and engaged directly with Martindale-Brightwood residents regarding the proposed data center. As with any major development, the proposal has generated a range of perspectives, there are residents who have raised concerns, as well as others who support the project. Based on the information provided, Metroblocks has ruled out environmental impacts. I continue to be supportive of this project while remaining committed to ongoing communication and engagement with the community." Councilman Ron Gibson, District 8

