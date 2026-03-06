Social media video showing teens with illegal Glock switches leads to arrests, weapon recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — Court Records say a social media video showing teens with illegal guns helped spark an investigation that led to arrests and the recovery of weapons. But investigators say the case highlights a growing concern: young people showing off guns online and the role social media is playing in youth violence.

Court documents say detectives began investigating after a social media video showed teens inside a car holding Glock handguns equipped with illegal machine-gun conversion devices. Police say that the video showing guns with illegal conversion devices helped build the case now laid out in court documents.

Investigators added that the video helped police identify the suspects and ultimately led to a traffic stop where officers recovered multiple firearms and drugs.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said the situation is troubling.

"It's disappointing… As a parent, you're worried that any juvenile, any teen running around with a firearm illegally possessed," Thompson said. "When these teens have these weapons, they're using them for unlawful acts."

Thompson said addressing the problem requires a broad response.

"We need that accountability to come from all facets."

Investigators believe the bigger concern is the number of young people getting their hands on guns. Community leaders say preventing young people from going down that path starts long before police ever get involved.

Reverend Malachi Walker runs a summer mentorship program called Young Men Incorporated, designed to help young people stay out of trouble. Walker said the stakes could not be higher.

"When you lose the life of a child, it's just more devastating."

This year, the program will also include lessons focused on social media, teaching teens how what they post online can impact their future. Walker said the platform has become a serious influence on young people.

"We feel that social media is one of those avenues where our young people are really using and getting caught up in, but the thing about it is running their lives."

Meanwhile, Thompson said officers are increasingly relying on online platforms to build cases.

"Social media is a wonderful tool for our officers… it helps us gather information and present that information to a prosecutor and to the courts."

