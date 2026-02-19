Third grader inspired by MLK wants to 'make a change to the world'

INDIANAPOLIS — A third-grade student at Vision Academy at Riverside says learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired her to think about how she can change the world when she grows up.

Jy'aunah Kurtz chose to create a presentation about the civil rights leader not because it was assigned, but because his story resonated with her.

"I want to know that at least he made a change, and I want to make one too when I grow older," Kurtz said.

The young student said King's impact was significant because "he made a change to the world so we wouldn't get laughed at for our color."

Her message is simple but powerful.

"Try to make a change and just don't make fun of people, please," Kurtz said.

School leaders say Kurtz's perspective demonstrates that Black History Month is teaching facts and shaping values.

"It is showing us that we are planting a seed," said Felicia Butler, elementary assistant principal.

Butler said that seed has grown from small wax museum projects into a school-wide effort that connects past struggles to present possibilities.

"They need to see the then and the now… and just know their history of why and how we got here today," Butler said.

For older students like eighth grader Reggie McElwain, the message has evolved into leadership.

"You lead by example, so you create more leaders by showing them the example they're supposed to be when they get older," McElwain said.

He said Black excellence means being someone others can look up to and staying focused enough to reach your goals.

"Once I started getting focused, things started getting better for me… my grades and how I performed," McElwain said.

