TSA officers work without pay at Indianapolis International Airport as government shutdown continues

INDIANAPOLIS — TSA officers at Indianapolis International Airport have been working without paychecks for more than a month due to the ongoing government shutdown, creating a ripple effect that's impacting flight operations and traveler experiences.

Myles Wagner, Executive Vice President of AFGE Local 618, which represents TSA officers across Indiana, said the financial strain is taking a significant toll on airport security personnel.

"It is absolutely demoralizing that they have to keep on a brave face, smile, be courteous to people, all while not taking a paycheck for well over a month now for something they can't control," Wagner said.

The stress has already led to staffing shortages, according to Wagner. He explained how the financial pressure creates operational challenges.

"If you can't, you know, pay for a babysitter, you can't come into work, and it makes everything, you know, it’s a snowball effect," Wagner said.

The staffing issues are contributing to flight disruptions at the airport. More than a dozen flights have been canceled on Friday at Indianapolis International Airport, leaving travelers dealing with schedule changes and delays.

Dr. Christi Richardson said she received notification from Southwest Airlines about potential impacts at the Indianapolis International Airport. James Ferguson, who is flying to Phoenix, expressed concern about possible delays or cancellations, but has this advice for his fellow travelers.

"Get here early, check in early, be prepared. Just look at the websites, make sure nothing's drastically changed or canceled altogether," Ferguson said.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.