Two teens charged in armed robbery spree targeting Indianapolis delivery drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say they are accused of carrying out a string of armed robberies targeting delivery drivers on Indianapolis' east side.

Court records claim the suspects, ages 16 and 18, robbed at least four delivery drivers at gunpoint over five days earlier this month. The robberies occurred between East 14th Street and North Campbell Avenue.

Prosecutors say the teenagers targeted delivery drivers by ordering food, then ambushing them when they arrived near North Campbell Avenue. The suspects also allegedly robbed a customer at a nearby restaurant.

Gurjit Singh, a business owner whose son was among the victims, said the experience was traumatic for his family.

"My son took a delivery, then as soon as he got there, he called him. The two guys show up and put a gun on his head and took his phone and wallet and searched his car," Singh said.

Singh fought back tears when describing what happened to his son.

"I don't want it to happen to my son. I don't wanna see anything hurt my son," Singh said.

In total, the teens allegedly made away with cash, vape pens, a car and multiple guns. One driver managed to escape during the crime spree.

"Hopefully it just makes the community a safer place because they're off of the streets," IMPD Sgt. Sydney McDaniel said.

Singh hopes the suspects learn the value of hard work rather than seeking shortcuts.

"We work. Me and my wife work. Every day we opened. Why do you want a shortcut? You're not going to, there's no shortcut. You're going to be stuck one day," Singh said.

IMPD urges anyone working as a delivery driver to be alert at all times.

