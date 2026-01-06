Venezuelan restaurant in Indy turns into community hub amid homeland crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Venezuelan restaurant in Indianapolis has become a gathering place for community members processing the dramatic political changes unfolding in their homeland thousands of miles away.

Orlando Sanchez and his wife watched with dozens of others as news broke of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal over the weekend. Inside their northeast side Venezuelan restaurant, Cumaco Arepa House, phones came out immediately as the community absorbed the breaking news.

"As many people pass away for this, you know, and never see it. People fight for this for many, many years. Now we can see it that happen," Sanchez said.

What's usually a place for food and celebration quickly transformed into a space for processing developments from Venezuela. The removal of Maduro sparked a wave of emotion for families with deep ties to the country, with some feeling cautious hope while others expressed uncertainty about what comes next.

"We're waiting for 25 years, you know, people are being in power doing many things to Venezuelan people, but in the meantime, we are happy," Sanchez said.

His wife, Mayrin Sanchez, expressed concern for family members both in Venezuela and abroad.

"I was afraid. For our family, our family inside, outside of Venezuela," she said, holding back tears.

Orlando Sanchez described the complex emotions surrounding the political shift.

"It's mixed with joy, definitely, ok, but we say, ok, what's going to happen after this," he said.

The Sanchez family emphasized that this moment isn't about celebrating or politics. It's about staying informed, protecting family members still in Venezuela and ensuring the world continues paying attention once the headlines fade.

"Pray for us because I know we wait for this for many, many years. We want Venezuela back to the right condition. I know it's going to take time," Orlando Sanchez said.

