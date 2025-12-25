Veteran brings music education to Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is using music to transform perceptions of Indianapolis' east side, one student at a time.

Eugene Strader Jr., a longtime musician who retired from working for the VA, started the Post Road Music Academy inside the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center COGIC.

Strader Jr. says the academy teaches music to people of all ages in a neighborhood sometimes associated with negative headlines.

"Every time you hear 38th and Post, it's always crime. It's always negativity. It's always bad news," Strader said. "So, what I'm trying to do here is trying to bring a ray of hope to the east side of town, so it would knock some of that negativity down and show a positive light on the far east side."

Strader said he identified a gap in his community that motivated him to act.

"There is a lack of music education," Strader said.

For students like Makayla Principal, music has become a passion that's difficult to describe.

"The feeling that you get when you eat the food and you're like, 'Mmm, this is so good,' That's how music is for me," Principal said.

Principal sees Strader as more than just an instructor.

"Music brings people together," Principal said.

Strader has become a mentor and role model for his students, offering them discipline and hope alongside musical instruction. He teaches instruments including drums, piano and bass guitar.

The veteran believes his academy can create lasting change in the community.

"Just imagine doing 20 years in a music academy. Just imagine the outcome that you could have, you would be very marketable," Strader said.

Strader's message extends beyond music education. He encourages community members to find positive outlets and never stop learning.

"You're never too old to learn. Put something in your hands besides a gun," Strader said.

