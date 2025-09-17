Ben's BBQ Shack expanding with second Westfield location near Grand Park

Ben's BBQ Shack, a Hamilton County favorite, has officially announced its business expansion with a new location coming to Westfield near Grand Park. The restaurant currently has a location on Main Street in Westfield.

The barbecue restaurant revealed on Facebook that construction is underway for the new location at 1000 E 181st Street, just off the corner of 181st and Wheeler Road.

Owner Ben acknowledged the expansion has been "the worst kept secret in Westfield," saying the team has been working on the project for over two years.

"I am super thankful to announce our business expansion is official!" the restaurant posted on social media Tuesday. "So grateful to be able to make this announcement y'all!"

Ben's BBQ Shack has been operating for more than five years and continues taking preorders for Friday through Sunday at BensBBQshack.com.

The restaurant thanked customers for their support over the years and promised more updates as construction progresses on the Grand Park area location.