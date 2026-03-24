Carmel and Fishers rank among the best small cities in the entire nation for professionals

HAMILTON COUNTY — Carmel and Fishers routinely rank among the best cities to live in across Indiana. Now, a national ranking has placed both among the best small cities in the nation for working professionals.

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Carmel, Fishers rank among best small cities in the nation for professionals

Carmel came in at number six in the rankings, while Fishers landed in seventh.

"It's great. I mean, obviously lots of businesses want to be here," Carmel resident Kevin Hulsey told WRTV Tuesday. "I'm surprised we're not higher, actually. I would think we'd probably be top five. Six seems a little low to me."

WRTV reported in December that the biopharma company INCOG plans to invest $200 million to bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to Fishers.

"During our talent acquisition strategy, we always think about local candidates first, and then we broaden our search," INCOG senior manager of people and culture Staci Laski said. "We really wanna foster our community and bring those people either back to Indiana or offer those community members jobs here first."

WRTV

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam said bringing in high-paying jobs has been a big priority for her city’s administration.

"Our sweet spot is corporate headquarters and knowledge workers. Those tend to come with a little bit higher compensation," Finkam said. "We're excited about that because you get good talent here, it tends to grow other talent, and also you want people with great ideas to be in the same space."

When asked about how the city prioritizes entry-level jobs for young professionals alongside high-paying positions, Finkam explained the broader impact.

"Having these amazing executives and families here also means that it's a great opportunity for small businesses to start or buy a business and grow their dreams here, too. So we really are focused on what it takes to bring talent here because it creates a whole ecosystem around it," Finkam said.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.