Carmel city leaders explore "missing middle housing" to solve local land and affordability challenges

CARMEL — Nationally recognized architect and author Daniel Parolek, who coined the term "missing middle housing," gave a presentation on the subject to Carmel city leaders Thursday morning.

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Carmel city leaders explore "missing middle housing" to address affordability

The concept could be a solution to some of Carmel's biggest housing challenges, including a lack of land and affordability.

"Missing middle housing are house scale buildings with multiple units in walkable neighborhoods," Parolek explained Thursday morning. "These are the duplexes, triplexes, and four-plexes that existed in every neighborhood built prior to the 1940's and were mixed and matched that we stopped building."

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Carmel resident Kathy Bolander noted the challenges of the current housing market at Thursday's presentation.

"I feel it's overpriced, but it is everywhere, and because of the inflation of all the pricing, it makes it really difficult for people who want to buy and live in this area," Bolander said.

Parolek says a focus on the "missing middle" could help that.

"In a region like Indianapolis and here in Carmel, with median incomes that can't afford to buy a single-family home, this would give them the opportunity to either purchase a missing middle home in a four-plex, a five-plex, or whether it's a starter home," Parolek said.

Some residents left the presentation unconvinced about how the city would implement the housing.

"I agree there should be some, but where in the city? Where in Carmel? Are we gonna tear down neighborhoods? Are we gonna buy homes? Are we gonna do eminent domain?" Carmel resident Barbara Freuchtel said.

Others are on board with adding middle housing units in Carmel if it is done carefully.

"Find that delicate balance between how do you maintain the quality, how do you maintain the green space, and also provide for these housing units that have charm and that are very livable and appealing to those of us who are either from the younger generation or the older generation," Carmel resident Deborah Pickett said.

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Thursday's presentation is part of Carmel's ongoing Missing Middle Housing Study. The process will evaluate how Carmel's city policies shape its housing market while guiding future housing decisions.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.