CARMEL — Construction season is here in Carmel, and city leaders are reminding drivers be aware of their surroundings. While construction can be frustrating for drivers, it can be dangerous for those doing the work when drivers do not slow down, stay off their phones, and move over.

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Carmel construction workers preach caution amid project ramp-ups

"I can't tell you how many people I see come down [College Avenue] the wrong way on their phone," Carmel construction worker Cain Fetters told WRTV on Monday.

Bradley Pease, with City of Carmel Public Works, urged drivers to be mindful of the crews.

"A lot of construction workers out there, a lot of barrels, be respectful," Pease said. "These guys are working for us, building better infrastructure. So let off the gas a little, be a little more courteous, take a deep breath."

As construction projects ramp up across the city, workers are asking the public to pay attention.

"We have flaggers out on the road. If you're not paying attention, that flagger could possibly get hit, or you could run into something... we may have a hole in the ground that we're trying to cover up from doing pipe," Fetters pointed out. "And if you're not paying attention, you're not only putting yourself in danger, but you're putting everybody else on the job in danger."

Fetters also highlighted the importance of crews staying alert.

"They preach here to keep your head on a swivel. I'm always trying to pay attention because nine times out of 10, everybody else isn't," Fetters shared.

Indiana driver Shelly Hughes shared her approach to navigating the work zones.

"You just be very careful, especially when there's construction, to watch the speed limit. Go slow, pull over if necessary," Hughes suggested.

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At the end of the day, workers say cooperation from drivers helps them complete projects faster.

"A safer environment is a quicker environment, and you know nobody wants these roads shut down," Fetters said. "I know it's a pain, but the more we can work with each other, the faster it can all get done and everybody can get to where they need to go and not have any obstruction or construction going on."

You can find the full schedule for Spring and Summer construction projects in Carmel by clicking the link here.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.