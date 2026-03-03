Carmel & Indianapolis residents from Iran share fear, hope as military conflict unfolds in their home country

CARMEL — Carmel neighbors who were born in Iran say the ongoing military conflict there is deeply personal, stirring fear for loved ones still in the country while also sparking hope for lasting change.

Iranian Hoosiers share fear, hope as conflict unfolds in their home country

Iman Ghafari moved to the United States at age 22. He says the current conflict has left him shaken.

"I'm scared, concerned, [and] afraid for my family, my friends, for Iranian civilians, and also for American military members, American soldiers, Iranian soldiers that they did not choose to be part of it," Ghafari said.

Still, Ghafari and other Iranian natives living in Carmel say they believe the moment c

alls for change.

"To me, this is not war, this is a rescue mission of [an] 80 90 million [person] population that they've been under this brutal regime for decades, and for that we are thankful," Ghafari said.

Another Carmel neighbor and an Iranian native, who asked not be named due to concerns of retaliation towards their loved ones in Iran, said they believe a regime change is necessary and timely.

"I believe it's because the regime was always about the regime. It was never about the people," they told WRTV. "We want a regime that's about the people, we want to be able to choose who's gonna be in power."

Ali Beik, an Iranian native who lives on Indianapolis' south side, has lived through war in Iran firsthand.

"All I remember is running away from, you know, every night, going to the basement, running away from bombs, and listening to the windows rattle and sometimes shatter," Beik recalled.

Beik knows that change will not come easily, but hopes this time history plays out differently.

"I feel like thousands of people have died before for nothing, whether it was a couple of years ago, whether it's five years ago, the Spring movement, whatever it is," Beik expressed. "Many, many times I've seen this play out with nothing changed, and I hope this is not that again."

Despite the uncertainty, Ghafari holds onto optimism.

"We're excited, we are hopeful, and we are so anxious to see that one day Iran will be free," Ghafari said.

