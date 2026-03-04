Carmel residents to share housing concerns at virtual community roundtables Thursday

CARMEL — Carmel residents will have the chance to discuss their concerns about housing on Thursday during two virtual community roundtable discussions.

The roundtables are being held by Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell's Project Civility, scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"I personally hope that I will hear thoughts and hear concerns and be able to use that as I make policy decisions moving forward," Jeff Worrell told WRTV.

On Wednesday, WRTV took to the streets of Carmel and asked residents their top housing concerns ahead of the meetings. One of the top concerns residents mentioned: affordability.

"When my family moved here about nine years ago, we were able to rent a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath on a third of an acre for under $2000 a month. And now we rent a three-bedroom townhome that's over $2000," Carmel renter Ken Jacoby said.

Nataliya Feinberg, who has been looking to buy a home in Carmel for the past few months, said she agrees that affordability is a concern. She also said she has noticed another trend in the market.

"A lot of flip homes are coming out like when people are trying to sell something really old and then it's just bought off like you see it in the morning, in the evening it's gone, then you see it redone in a month or two and then put back to the market where I would say double the price," Feinberg said.

Fellow renter Rita Davison said she hopes the roundtables lead to meaningful change.

"I love Carmel: all the things to do, the walkability and the community. But I think just figuring out making things more affordable to the person like me who is still in that renting space, it would help out a lot," Davison said.

Those interested in participating in either of the roundtable discussions can register on the Project Civility website by clicking the link here.

