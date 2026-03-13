FISHERS — The city of Fishers is investing $3.6 million to upgrade athletic fields at two local high schools and at locations across the community.

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City of Fishers to invest $3.6M in youth athletic fields across community

The plan includes new turf fields, upgrades to existing grass fields, and pedestrian upgrades at Fishers High School and Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Angie Folzenlogel, whose son Tyler played football for Fishers High School and will continue playing at the college level, said the upgrades are a welcome development.

"We're excited about this. It brings a lot of excitement to the community because obviously we're growing, and it's definitely needed to see the facilities, see what they should be, and I think it's great for our athletes to be able to play on a wonderful field," Folzenlogel told WRTV Friday.

Jim Ruiz, whose son Matthew plays football and baseball at Hamilton Southeastern High School, said the improvements are long overdue.

"Within our division across the board, we basically have sort of the lowest athletic facilities, and that's across sports," Ruiz said. "I feel really bad about JV baseball, for example. They basically play in a cow pasture. And that's unfortunate given the location and the status and the affluence that exists within this area."

Ruiz said he is glad to see the city stepping up to invest in youth athletics.

"An investment in the development of the high school athletic facilities is an investment in the youth of the city of Fisher overall," Ruiz said. "That investment is important for the city itself."

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Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said the investment reflects the city's broader commitment to its schools.

"It's just one of many, really significant investments and relationships that the city has with the schools, and we'll continue to do so because we believe fully that where the schools go, the city goes and vice versa," Fadness said.

The plans also include two new multi-purpose turf fields being added and four baseball fields being returfed across the community. WRTV reached out to city leaders for information on which fields specifically, but did not hear back.

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Logan MacDonald is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in 2025. Logan loves to tell stories that hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to communities in need. Share your story ideas and important issues with Logan by emailing him at logan.macdonald@wrtv.com.