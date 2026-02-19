'Exactly what we've been waiting for': Westfield leaders ushering in growth with Park Street reimagining

WESTFIELD — Westfield city leaders have unveiled plans to transform a key commercial downtown corridor on Park Street, aiming to beautify streetscapes, add extra seating and gathering spaces and improve pedestrian access.

The plans are part of broader changes coming to downtown Westfield, with city leaders looking to usher the area into growth for years to come.

"We're just trying to transform Westfield into a place where certainly you can live here, it's happening already, but we need you to work and play here as well," Mayor Scott Willis said.

Keith Dusko, owner of Chiba Restaurant, said the improvements address a long-standing need for the area.

"I think that over the last nine years we've been here, that's what we've been lacking is foot traffic, co-tenancy, other options, so people can go to one restaurant to the next bar hop if you will," Dusko said. "So I think once this is all done, this is going to be exactly what we've been waiting for."

Another major aim of the project is to improve safety for walkers and make the area more accessible.

"I have three kids, so I like the idea that we could walk down here and just be a little bit safer and disability inclusive as well for wheelchairs," Westfield resident Kayla Loucks said.

With construction already underway around Park Street, including the $105 million Grand on Main project, city leaders hope this re-imagined Park Street will further boost commercial growth for years to come.

"I heard it when I was running for mayor. I heard it constantly that we need more places in Westfield to dine, to spend time with our family, to be entertained," Mayor Willis acknowledged on Thursday. "We hear you loud and clear, and we're laser-focused on that right now, of just trying to improve the quality of life for our residents in Westfield."

The project is expected to break ground in May and be completed in December, before more landscaping work continues in April of 2027.

