Fishers leaders looking to guide future investments & improvements with 2026 Community Survey

The US News & World Report recently ranked Carmel the second-best city to live in across the United States, with Fishers ranked fourth. Now, Fishers leaders are looking ahead to future improvements.

2026 Community Survey to guide city leaders on future improvements in Fishers

"I love Fishers. The amenities, the cost of living, the leadership," Fishers resident Ronald Wilson told WRTV on Monday.

The 2026 Fishers Community Survey collected feedback on recycling, roads, public safety and more to guide future city investments.

WRTV took to the streets of Fishers to ask residents what they want the city to focus on, improve or change.

"Well, there's always room for more senior programs and children's programs," resident Jane Matthews said. "Those are really important and very high need, I think, to help parents that have seniors and young children in their lives. So any programming there would be really important."

Ronald Wilson pointed to pedestrian safety along the city's walking paths.

"I think one thing possibly to improve on is that some of the walking paths potentially have more barriers to protect the pedestrians, although I've never heard of a pedestrian hit, but I've never seen the reports. That's the only thing I can think of," Wilson said.

For Mwihaki Kariuki, preserving Fishers' natural beauty is a priority she hopes leaders keep in mind.

"It would make it more appealing to look at [if] whenever a road is constructed, it would be nice for more trees to be, or see how they can fit in trees into the infrastructure," Kariuki said.

The survey is now closed, but residents' feedback will help guide city decision-making, priority setting and investments going forward.

City leaders tell WRTV the survey data will be released around the end of March. You can expect us to keep you up-to-date with its findings.

