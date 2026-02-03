'Good things happening': Fishers mayor delivers annual 'State of the City' address

FISHERS, IND — Fishers resident El Ahlwardt has watched his city transform over the years, but now he's wondering: where does growth go from here?

Fishers mayor delivers annual 'State of the City' address

"It seems like Fishers might be finished growing," Ahlwardt said. "I'm not saying that as a complaint, but where else would people live? Where else would people work? I think the infrastructure could be there for businesses, but is the city built out?"

It's a question Mayor Scott Fadness addressed during Tuesday's "State of the City" address, acknowledging that traditional residential development is winding down while commercial growth accelerates.

"The traditional subdivisions that we've become synonymous with, those builds, they're about done, but I think we're going to see a lot of development along the I-69 corridor, a lot of commercial development," Fadness said.

The city outlined several major commercial projects coming to Fishers, headlined by the new Cadillac Team F1 headquarters expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"Formula One is on a global stage. I don't think people really realize the reach that it has, and it's right here in our backyard," Fadness said. "And so the development that they plan to have, just, it's going to be extraordinary. I'm really excited to see it kind of take its next chapter when they open up here in the fall of '26, and then ultimately the additional development that will come around it."

Beyond Formula One, the city highlighted retail and dining options at The Union at Fishers, plus plans for a new luxury hotel for visitors.

"The hotel that we announced today is really, really exciting. If you see the vision for what that is, the architecture, and the opportunity to engage is just extraordinary," Fadness said. "So yes, there's a lot of good things happening in our economy here in the city of Fishers."

WRTV

The mayor emphasized that future development will focus on what the next generation wants from their community.

"I think we want to create great places, great spaces, and really what does the next generation of Fisher residents want?" Fadness said. "I think we talked a lot tonight about, or today I should say, about this idea of dynamism, the idea of safety, all those things come into play when we're thinking about development."

