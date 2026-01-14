Indianapolis sees 90% murder conviction rate in 2025, but some families are still seeking answers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police and prosecutors reported significant progress in reducing violent crime and securing convictions in 2025, though many families continue waiting for justice in unsolved cases.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department saw decreases in non-lethal shootings, murders, robberies and violent crimes last year, according to Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

Indianapolis sees 90 percent murder conviction rate in 2025

"Those numbers have been going down. And I think that's a reflection of our strategic approach to gun violence," Adams said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office maintained a 90% conviction rate for murder trials in 2025, marking the third consecutive year achieving this rate.

"We've been put in a really good position to bring people to justice in the courtroom," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Mears defended his office against critics who argue that too many criminals return to the streets quickly after arrest.

He said the office filed 86 homicide cases in 2025, with more than 50% of murder defendants having no prior criminal record.

"I think it's important that we provide context to these numbers when we have conversations about who's ultimately being charged with murder," Mears said.

Despite the progress, many murder cases from 2025 and years prior remain active investigations, Adams said.

The family of Daniel Augustiniak continues seeking answers more than a year after his death.

Augustiniak, a husband and father, was killed in Indianapolis in 2024, but no arrests have been made.

"It's unbelievable, honestly. There's just no closure for none of us," said Autumn Augustyniak, Daniel's daughter.

Adams acknowledged the frustration of families waiting for a resolution.

"We hear you. And we want them to continue to stay involved in the case — we're asking those tough questions. Have we done everything on this case that is humanly possible?" Adams said.

Mears emphasized that unsolved cases remain priorities for law enforcement.

"I want people to understand is just because a case hasn't been filed doesn't mean that Chief Adams has given up on that case," Mears said.

For families like the Augustyniaks, the wait continues.

"I just hope that they take more action and show that they care more," Autumn Augustyniak said.

Both IMPD and the prosecutors' office emphasized the importance eye witnesses play in ensuring cases get solved.

"There's not a single case that doesn't start with someone from the community coming forward and pointing law enforcement in the appropriate direction," Mears added.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Daniel Augustyniak on October 11, 2024, can report information to Det. Anthony Johnson with IMPD or by calling (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

