'It echoes across the community': Carmel HS's 40-year title streak inspiring next generation of swimmers

CARMEL — The Carmel High School girls swim team has entered rare history in high school sports, capturing its 40th consecutive state championship. This remarkable streak of dominance has transformed the Indiana community into what's now known as "Swim City USA."

The Greyhounds secured their latest state title on Saturday, extending a legacy that began four decades ago.

For Katie Seall, who helped the team win the 1999 state championship nearly three decades ago, witnessing this historic achievement brings a sense of awe.

"When we were in it, I think [the streak] was around 13. So then when we came back for 20 and then 30, and then to now be 40, it's just, wow," Seall said.

The streak has created a unique culture in Carmel, where swimming excellence spans generations. Current team member Ellie Clarke understands the weight of this tradition.

"There's just such a rich history, and like I know my mom and my aunt were a part of it, so like to be able to be a part of it is just so cool," said Clarke. "I'm so grateful to be a part of this team."

The championship celebration brought together swimmers from across the decades, showcasing the enduring bond created by this unprecedented run of success.

"We had swimmers from the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s, the 2010s all there to support us, and it was really cool to see," said team member Molly Sweeney.

The impact of Carmel's swimming dominance extends beyond the high school pool.

Seall now works at Goldfish Swim School, where she introduces young swimmers to the sport, knowing some of her students could become part of future championship teams.

"I do have many families that come and ask, 'Hey, how can we get onto the Carmel team?' or 'What are the next steps?' It really echoes across the community," Seall said.

The 40-year championship streak has established a standard of excellence that continues to inspire new generations of swimmers in Carmel, Indiana.

